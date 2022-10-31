ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle near Trexler Park in Allentown on Sunday.

John Nick, 77, was pronounced dead just after 6:30 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive, the coroner said in a news release.

An autopsy Monday showed Nick, of Allentown, died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police, but they did not comment on the exact circumstances of the crash.

Allentown police, the county district attorney's office and the coroner's office are investigating.