SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Whitehall Township Thursday night.
Barry Evans, 30, was hit by a vehicle around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. Cedar Crest Boulevard, said the Lehigh County coroner's office, near the Applebee's and Crest Plaza Shopping Center.
The Coplay man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 p.m.
His death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.
An autopsy is set for Saturday to determine his cause of death.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, said South Whitehall police.
Cedar Crest Boulevard was closed for an extended period of time Thursday night while authorities investigated.
South Whitehall police and the county district attorney are involved in the investigation, the coroner's office said.