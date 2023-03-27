ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has released the names of the two men killed in an exchange of gunfire in Allentown last week.

Yovanni Suazo, 21, and Alexander Perez-Sotomayor, 42, both of Allentown, were pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at the scene in the 100 block of East South Street, said the coroner in a news release Monday.

Suazo died of a gunshot wound to the body, and Perez-Sotomayor died of multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both deaths were ruled homicides, the coroner said.

Allentown police said the gunfire erupted when an armed resident confronted would-be thieves who were attempting to break into parked cars in the area around 1:30 a.m.

One of the suspects and the resident died.

It was the second deadly shooting in Allentown within a few hours.