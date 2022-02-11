ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A man who was killed in a shooting in Allentown Thursday has been identified.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said Friday Vincent Bynum, 36, was pronounced dead Thursday at 10:33 a.m. at the St. Luke's Hospital, Sacred Heart Campus.
Coroner officials said an autopsy performed Friday determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the body.
The death has been ruled a homicide, officials said.
The shooting happened Thursday morning in the 500 block of West Allen Street around 10:06.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Bynum suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. officers rendered aid on scene and he was taken to the hospital by Allentown EMS, where he died.
Witnesses to 69 News Thursday the incident happened on a front porch after what started as a verbal dispute between two men.
The incident is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.