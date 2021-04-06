CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office has identified the woman who was found dead after a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a home in Catasauqua.
Cynthia Acerra, 75, was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. at the 100 block of Union Street, according to the coroner's office. Acerra was identified by dental records Tuesday evening.
The cause and manner of death are pending further forensic testing.
The coroner's office, as well as the Catasauqua police and fire departments, are investigating.
The coroner’s office is asking the public for help in its search for Acerra's next of kin. Anyone with information on Acerra or her family is asked to call the coroner’s office at 610‐782‐3426.