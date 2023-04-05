EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has released the name of the motorcycle rider killed in a crash Tuesday.

Samantha Loch, 31, of Lehigh Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in East Allen Township, the coroner said Wednesday.

She died of multiple injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

Loch was on the motorcycle that crashed with a pickup truck pulling a trailer around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Road and Portland Drive, authorities said.

The other person on the motorcycle, a 44-year-old man also from Lehigh Township, was taken to the hospital with injuries, state police said.

The driver and passenger of the truck were not hurt.

Authorities are investigating the crash.