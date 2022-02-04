BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A man has died from his injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Lehigh County.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a release William G. Flagmeier, 92, of Bethlehem died Thursday at the nursing home where he was staying after suffering from complications of blunt force injuries as the result of a crash on Jan. 13.
The incident occurred in the area of Eighth Avenue and Martin Court in Bethlehem, according to the coroner's office.
Flagmeier was the operator of a motor vehicle that struck another vehicle and a parked vehicle, the office said.
The manner of death was ruled an accident.