BETHLEHEM, Pa. - At least one person is dead after a possible hazmat incident at a Bethlehem hotel.

Fire and police crews responded to the Comfort Suites in Bethlehem, not far from Lehigh University, around midday Wednesday.

The Northampton County coroner was also at the scene.

Crews are still working to figure out what happened, but it's being treated as a hazmat incident and the fire department's hazmat unit was on scene.

