ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner is ruling the death of an Allentown man, shot and killed by police, as homicide.

A media release from the Coroner's Office says the cause of death for 27-year-old Dominick Hogans is multiple gunshot wounds.

The release goes on to explain the ruling of homicide is defined by "the killing of one person by another" and this does not determine if a crime was committed. That decision is up to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Police say they shot Hogans around 3:40 a.m., after they say he waved a gun during an encounter on Turner Street. He ran off when they arrived, and then fired at them, with police shooting back, according to authorities.

Hogans was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

This investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.