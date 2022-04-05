ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said Tuesday the manner of death for a man accused in a cigar shop shooting was suicide.
Adam Zaborowski, 37, was pronounced dead on Friday after he had been found unresponsive in his cell at the Lehigh County Jail.
After performing an autopsy Monday, the coroner's office determined that Zaborowski had committed suicide. In addition to the coroner's office, the death is being investigated by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.
Zaborowski was arrested and charged in Aug. 2020 for firing shots at a Cigar International in Bethlehem Township after refusing to wear a mask inside. He fled the scene and led police on a manhunt.
He was located by officers the next day at his home in Lehigh County. A standoff with police ensued before Zaborowski was shot by officers. He was taken to an area hospital, treated and booked into the Lehigh County Jail.
A Slatington Borough Police officer also sustained minor injuries in the shootout.
Zaborowski was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment in relation to that incident.
At a preliminary hearing in October 2020, Zaborowski pleaded not guilty to the charges.