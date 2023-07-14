Williams Township Raubsville Road fatal house fire scene
Jayson Wagner | for WFMZ-TV

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a Williams Township house fire Monday.

Authorities say 64-year-old Donald Fey, Jr. died of carbon monoxide toxicity and smoke inhalation and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Raubsville Road.

Police said a cat also died in the fire. 

Authorities have not released a cause at this time but said it does not appear suspicious. 

