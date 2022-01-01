ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is releasing the name of the man shot and killed in Allentown in broad daylight Friday.
The coroner reports 25-year-old Jermel Johnson of Northampton was pronounced dead on Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
Johnson was shot at approximately 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of 9th and Gordon Streets, in Allentown.
Police and SWAT teams moved into two nearby homes in the 300 block of N. 9th Street. After about 15 minutes, two men, both cuffed, and an elderly woman, not cuffed, were taken from the home.
At this time, we don't know why the shooting happened, but neighbors say drugs have become a big issue in the area.