BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirms one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem.
It happened Friday night around 8:30 p.m. at Market Street and 12th Avenue.
The coroner reports, Eduardo Santiago, 35 of Allentown was pronounced dead just after 9:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus.
The cause of death is still pending further investigation.
The crash appears to have involved two motorcycles and a car. 69 News was told at least two people were taken to the hospital.