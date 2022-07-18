ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for a woman who died after an apartment fire in Allentown early Saturday morning.
Jessica Maes, 40, died due to inhalation of products of combustion due to the fire, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
The coroner's office says the manner of death is pending further investigation.
The fire broke out on Saturday around 5 a.m. at the 800 block of West Walnut Street.
In addition to the coroner's office, the death is being investigated by the Allentown Fire Department and the Allentown Fire Marshal.