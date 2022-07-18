Allentown apartment fire on Walnut Street
Mike Nester | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for a woman who died after an apartment fire in Allentown early Saturday morning.

Jessica Maes, 40, died due to inhalation of products of combustion due to the fire, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

The coroner's office says the manner of death is pending further investigation.

The fire broke out on Saturday around 5 a.m. at the 800 block of West Walnut Street.

In addition to the coroner's office, the death is being investigated by the Allentown Fire Department and the Allentown Fire Marshal.

