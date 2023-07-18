ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Who is John Doe? Authorities are still trying to figure out the identity of a man found dead in Allentown with head wounds.

An autopsy was completed on the man, believed to be in his 20s, but his cause and manner of death need further investigation, the Lehigh County coroner said on Tuesday.

The unidentified man was found around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Morris Street, and he was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

It appeared he had suffered head and traumatic injuries.

Allentown police are also investigating the man's death, the coroner said, but they have not commented on what may have happened.

The coroner's office said it is using every resource it can and requesting help from local, state and federal agencies to try and identify the man.

"If you haven't heard from a friend, co-worker or neighbor and that person fits the description of John Doe, please contact us. We need your help," the coroner said in a statement.

The man was described as Hispanic/Asian, and was wearing an orange t-shirt, black pants and red sneakers.

He has short black hair, a thin mustache and brown eyes. The coroner noted two scars -- a small "T" scar on his right knee, and a faded, 1-inch scar on his right hand near his thumb.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner at 610-782-3426 or danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.