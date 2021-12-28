QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - New details have emerged about a tragic Christmas morning fire that claimed the lives of a father and two of his sons in Quakertown.
The coroner says 41-year-old Eric King and his sons died from smoke and soot inhalation and thermal burns.
The King family was asleep when the fire broke out on the first floor of their home on Saturday. The fire was allegedly caused by lights on the family's Christmas tree that caused the flames to erupt, but fire officials have yet to confirm that.
King's wife, Kristin, and another son were able to escape the fire.
A GoFundMe online fundraising campaign raised more than $600,000 for the family.