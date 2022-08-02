WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night.

A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur Road and Mechanicsville Road around 7 p.m., according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Jose Estrada-Estrada, 42, of Reading, was driving the motorcycle, the coroner's office said.

Mia G. Due, 16, of Whitehall Township, was a passenger in the car.

On Tuesday, the coroner said both people died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled an accident.

The accident is being investigated by the Whitehall Township Police, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Sgt. Paul Barnes at 610-437-3042, extension 2232.

Some witnesses who did not want to appear on camera said they saw several motorcycles riding together in the area at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.