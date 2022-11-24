SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township.

Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Romano's death, the coroner said. The cause is pending the results of toxicology tests.

Anyone with information about Romano's relatives is asked to contact the coroner's office in South Whitehall Township by calling 610-782-3426 or emailing danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.