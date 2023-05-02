ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a homeless man in Allentown.

Philip Cech, 72, was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of W. Linden Street, the coroner's office said.

He does not have an address, and authorities have not been able to find any family.

Cech's cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology draw, but there are no suspicious circumstances, the coroner said.

Anyone with information on Cech's next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's office at 610-782-3426 or danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.