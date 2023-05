ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is asking for the public's help in finding family of a man who died last month.

Steven C. Krysak, 69, died of natural causes on April 22 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the coroner said.

He's from South Whitehall Township.

Anyone with information on Krysak's next of kin is asked to contact the coroner at 610-782-3426 or danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.