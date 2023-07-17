ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are trying to identify a man who died of apparent head injuries in Allentown.

The man, who appears to be Hispanic/Asian and in his early 20s, was found at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Morris Street, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

It appeared he had suffered head and traumatic injuries, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the coroner said.

He had no personal belongings on him, but was wearing an orange t-shirt, black pants and red sneakers.

He has short black hair, a thin mustache and brown eyes. The coroner noted two scars -- a small "T" scar on his right knee, and a faded, 1-inch scar on his right hand near his thumb.

Authorities say they took fingerprints and completed facial recognition scans, but there were no matches.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday to determine the man's cause of death.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact the coroner's office at 610-782-3426 or danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.