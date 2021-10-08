ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say a man shot and killed his girlfriend early Friday morning.
Members of the Allentown Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Oswego Street Friday shortly before 10 a.m. for a 911 call reporting that the boyfriend of his neighbor killed her, according to court paperwork.
Arriving officers saw a woman, later identified as Joan Cressman, inside the front door of her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Cressman succumbed to her injuries.
One witness told police he heard a loud pop from the victim’s apartment. He said he went to the front door and observed Richard Lee Sweet standing over Cressman, attempting to pull her into the apartment. The witness said he asked Sweet “Is she okay?”, at which time Sweet replied “She is gone, I killed her!" according to court paperwork.
Another witness said she saw Sweet arrive at Cressman's apartment, and that she saw Sweet approach the victim and appeared to be aggravated. The witness said that Sweet told Cressman “You’re acting funny!”. The witness said she saw Sweet go inside the apartment with the victim. She said she heard a muffled gunshot from the direction of Cressman's apartment approximately seven minutes late, court documents say.
The second witness said she then saw Sweet's vehicle leaving the rear parking lot quickly. Witness #2 described the defendant’s vehicle as being a black Mazda.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled Cressman's death to be a homicide.
Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, the Palmerton Police Department in Carbon County attempted to stop Sweet's vehicle, but Sweet led police on a pursuit to Coaldale, according to court paperwork.
Sweet was seen fleeing from the vehicle into his house on the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Coaldale, court documents say.
Allentown police say Sweet is currently involved in a standoff with police in Coaldale.
Neighbors said the woman has lived there for 14 years.
Animal control officers have also been at the home, taking several animals from the residence.
We will continue to update the story on 69 News at 4, 5, 6, and 10.