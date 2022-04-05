HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office revealed the cause of death Tuesday for the two girls killed in a house fire in Hellertown.
The cause of death for Brianna Baer, 15, and Abigail Kaufman, 10 was inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injuries due to the house fire. The coroner ruled the deaths accidental.
The two-alarm fire was reported at just around 1 a.m. on Linden Ave, in Hellertown early on Friday April 1. Officials say that the two girls were trapped on the second floor as the fire started.
Firefighters used ladders to get the children down from the second floor. They were immediately transported to St. Luke's Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital. Baer and Kaufman died due to their injuries in the fire. Both of the Kaufman parents made it out of the house.
Local businesses such as Rita's have stepped up over the last few days and are collecting donations for the family.