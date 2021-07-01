EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's corrections officers have watched as the staff at Gracedale Nursing Home received incentive pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, they are asking for the same treatment for the rest of this year.
"The perception at the jail is that the county cares more about Gracedale," Brian Dayoc said Thursday at a county council meeting in Easton.
Dayoc, staff representative for District Council 88 of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME), asked that some of the county's $30.6 million in 2021 federal American Rescue Plan money go toward extra pay for Northampton County Prison officers.
"Gracedale is getting incentives just to pick up shifts and show up," Dayoc said.
County council recently approved incentive pay for some nursing shifts at the Upper Nazareth Township nursing home. Local 2549 representative Kyle Shultz and about 10 officers and supporters showed up at the meeting Thursday in green AFSCME shirts in a show of unity.
The corrections officers (COs) received hazard pay earlier, County Executive Lamont McClure said, and recently settled on a two-year contract with a 7% raise over two years. They will also get a $500 payment that can go up to $1,000 if officers are fully vaccinated by year's end. That payment was the result of a union grievance.
McClure has consistently praised the prison staff and all workers who had to show up during the pandemic as heroes. He reiterated that Thursday.
"They've done a great job," he said of the COs. He also said Thursday was the first time he had heard the specific request for six months of incentive pay.
Dayoc said guards have to deal with verbal and physical assaults, being spat upon and having feces thrown at them. That was before the pandemic struck. Then things got worse.
"They had to deal with the risk of getting a virus that was sweeping the U.S.," he said. "They showed up for work."
"We did our job," Shultz said. "We kept the jail safe," even at the risk of bringing COVID-19 home to their families.
Councilwoman Margaret Ferraro asked about the disparity versus Gracedale —both round-the-clock operations: "Why aren't the COs, the people at the jail, getting the same benefits as the people at Gracedale?"
"I have to balance the interests of the taxpayers and their interests," McClure said of the COs.
He disputed Dayoc's comment that Northampton County compensates jail staff less than other counties, and said the county's benefits package is much better than Lehigh County's. The recent contract, for example, did not increase health-care costs.
McClure has said before that Gracedale has, like it or not, a "culture of incentives."
After Ferraro and then Councilwoman Tara Zrinski inquired about what the COs are seeking, Dayoc confirmed the request is for hazard pay from Thursday through Dec. 31.
Councilman Ron Heckman then interceded, noting that any union negotiations must be made with the administration, not the council.
Shultz and Dayoc said they will continue to raise the issue of hazard-pay parity and the prison workforce.
"Staffing has been an issue for years," Dayoc said.