Bethlehem City Council has reviewed many pitches for more apartments and heard complaints about parking and traffic, but the plan for new zoning at a Southside industrial site has a twist: a "clean room."

IQE Plc, a company that makes semiconductor wafers, operates on a 4-acre site just off the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge that has a clean room. The U.K.-based company is moving out of the plant this year, and Serfass Development plans to knock down the industrial building and put up 240 apartments.

Clean rooms are used in semiconductor making and research, and in many fields that are sensitive to environmental contamination. The rooms are designed to minimize particles in the air.

People working in a clean room have to wear garb that keeps them from spreading contaminants, and to protect themselves from materials they are working on, which can include bio-contaminants and chemicals.

Some opponents of the new zoning have cited the clean room as a reason not to make way for the Serfass plan. Keeping the clean room will make the site attractive to another industrial user, they contend.

Maybe it is not that simple. Clean room technology has been around for decades and standards change. Clean technology can apply to a large area, particularly in the electronics industry, or be confined to a few cubic feet. The rooms require lots of expensive maintenance to meet new standards, and to replace filters and other components.

Lucent Technologies had a clean room at its Allentown facility, as did other long-gone companies. Lucent was merged into Alcatel, and the combined company later became part of Nokia. A Lucent spinoff, Agere Systems, also operated clean rooms. That company went through multiple mergers, finally winding up as part of what is now Broadcom Inc.

Bethlehem's Planning Commission has already recommended the zoning change from IR, or Industrial Redevelopment, to CB, Central Business. The CB zone would allow the apartments.

A memo from Darlene Heller, director of planning and zoning, said the real estate market in the city has changed in the last 30 years. The IR zone was created to draw in manufacturers as Bethlehem Steel was declining. The steel company poured its "last cast" in its namesake city in 1995. The Southside is now a popular place to live, with hundreds of apartments going up or planned.

City Council will hold the first reading Tuesday night of a bill to change the zoning at 119 Technology Drive, site of the IQE plant, to make way for 240 apartments proposed by Serfass Development of North Whitehall Township. A first reading is usually a formality. The zoning change will be decided at a second reading that may be held at the next meeting, June 20.