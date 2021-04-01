"I think it's a fabulous idea," Joyce Marin said of passenger rail coming back to the Lehigh Valley.
Marin founded smart growth nonprofit Renew Lehigh Valley and has been a proponent of passenger rail for more than a decade. In 2016 she was one of many who watched an Amtrak train roll through the Valley. It was part of a one-time leaf peeping ride from New York City.
Amtrak would like to make it a permanent stop. It wants an Allentown-New York City link as part of a 2035 vision to expand rail, saying it would create jobs, improve quality of life, reduce carbon emissions, and promote economic development.
The last passenger train pulled into Allentown in the early 1960's. Norfolk Southern wants to keep it that way. The company has been resistant to sharing its highly profitable freight lines. The company told 69 News it has no plans to be part of the current conversations.
"There is always a belief that a lot of Lehigh Valley residents still commute into New York City," said Owen O'Neil.
O'Neil is the Executive Director of LANta, and says Amtrak's plan needs congressional approval.
O'Neil is also part of planning group Lehigh Valley Transportation Study He says at this time the demand isn't here.
"The bigger movement in people leaving the Lehigh Valley are actually heading to King of Prussia," he said.
As for Marin, whose mission is to conserve the Lehigh Valley landscape, a return to rail is a remedy to do so.
"If you put your money in a winding road you're going to end up with a bunch of warehouses. If you put your money in passenger rail you are going to get more investments in cities and boroughs," Marin said.