EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council advanced the rehabilitation of the former Easton Iron & Metal site Wednesday night at City Hall.

The legislative body expressed their "intent to proceed" with the project and issue up to $1.75 million in obligations to provide temporary financing at Iron & Metal, located at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive.

The resolution approved Wednesday night may elect to combine the costs of the project with other capital project costs, or the refunding of existing outstanding bonds or notes.

As part of this directive, council approved an agreement between the city and Barry Isett & Associates for the latter to perform permitting and design work for the rehabilitation of the existing trestle bridge that connects the Karl Stirner Arts Trail with the former Easton Iron & Metal property. The pact is worth $27,360.

In another deal, council OK'd a deal with Omnes LLC for planning and architectural services for the same project at a $18,594 amount. Finally, council approved up to $750,000 in bridge financing for the same project.

In other news, Mayor Sal Panto announced the Easton Home, located at 1022 Northampton Street, is closing.

"This is one of the businesses that has been in place for probably 70 years," Panto said. "It's a wonderful place. I go there four times a year to talk to the residents. Their Victorian Tea Party at Christmas time is always well attended."

The mayor noted Presbyterian Homes, the property's owner, decided to close the facility.

"We'll work to get another senior home operator in there," Panto added.

Panto provided an update on Centre Square by noting construction is "proceeding" while acknowledging this procession has been "slow, but sure." He added the contractor is out of the circle for at least three weeks while PennDOT does the roadway and quadrant.

Both the park and roadway are receiving upgrades, which include extending Centre Square by 10 feet and reducing the roadway from two lanes to one lane.