GLENDON, Pa. - After a split vote earlier this month, Glendon Borough Council voted again Thursday on whether to move forward with the demolition of the crumbling Glendon Hotel.
This time, Council voted 4-1 to demolish the hotel, according to Jeffrey Muschlitz, a Glendon resident who said he is running for borough council as a write-in candidate.
Northampton County is seeking bids to demolish the 18th century inn, which closed years ago and was abandoned. The county stepped in because of safety concerns, as the building is collapsing just a few feet from Main Street.
County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner had said it's time for the hotel to come down.
Glendon Borough Council had split 2-2 earlier this month on whether to proceed with the demolition, with a potential tie-breaker voter absent.