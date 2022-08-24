ALLENTOWN, PA. -- Allentown City Councilman Josh Siegel says the goal is to make the city of Allentown a 'safe-haven' for women's reproductive rights.

And whether Pennsylvania will have a pro-life or pro-choice governor come November, the future of those rights is up in the air.

To get in front of the unknown, Councilman Siegel introduced bills 60-to-63 in a meeting earlier this month.

Now, here's what those bills would do:

Bill 60 would create buffer zones at hospitals, medical offices or clinics. That buffer zone would mean any protester who shows up to one of these spots in the city, must stay 15 feet away from anyone going in and out of those facilities. They say their goal is to protect women seeking an abortion.

Bill 61 would Regulate what it labels as 'Deceptive Advertising by Limited Services Pregnancy Centers.' That means that crisis pregnancy centers would be prevented from spreading what the ordinance calls fake information, to try to persuade someone not to get an abortion.

Bill 62 says that if abortion ever becomes illegal nationwide or in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Allentown city officials and law enforcement agencies should not prioritize enforcement of any abortion-related crime to the fullest extent possible.

And Bill 63 says those who provide services to out-of state abortion seekers would be shielded from prosecution.

Tonight members of the public will have the chance to speak their mind on whether or not they agree with these ordinances.