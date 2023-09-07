ALLENTOWN, Pa. -Allentown City Council is moving forward with an independent investigation into allegations of racism and discrimination at City Hall.

The unanimous vote came during an emotionally charged meeting Wednesday night, where the mayor said an independent investigation would be a mistake.

"For me, this is personal," Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach said. "I know many of the people who work in the city who have made allegations."

In an interview Thursday afternoon, Gerlach tells 69 News she wants the independent investigation done right.

"Unless this is a third party, that's completely unbiased, they don't play basketball with council members, they don't play golf with the mayor," Gerlach said, "we will not have an unbiased, accurate representation of what's actually going on."

The Allentown City Council member is one of three members in a committee formed Wednesday night, after City Council unanimously voted for an outside investigation.

Back in late July, the Allentown chapter of the NAACP alleged in a letter to Mayor Matt Tuerk multiple incidents of racism and discrimination against city employees.

Also, the city's now-former human resources director alleged he was fired by Tuerk over issues involving minority employees.

Many at the meeting pleaded for an outside investigation.

"We cannot continue to throw Black and brown issues into committee," one person said at the podium, "into committees that no one ever sees, into committees that never solve anything."

Mayor Tuerk said he believed a committee would be better than an investigation, as he worries the latter would cause "waves in the workforce."

"I'm just stating a fact," Tuerk said at the meeting. "It will have an impact on the delivery of city services. And you should be prepared for it."

Councilwoman Gerlach tells 69 News that the upcoming months may be challenging, but it is necessary to get to the bottom of it all.

"Leadership is difficult. Leadership is messy. And we we've been put in these positions, be it from Mayor to city council," Gerlach said. "And it's on us to make tough decisions to get messy...that's how we make progress."

Mayor Tuerk reiterated at the meeting, what he's said from the beginning, regarding his commitment to an inclusive environment.

The investigative process is in the beginning phases, but Gerlach says this she's hoping by the upcoming Sept. 20 meeting, councilmembers will be able to provide the public with some update about the next steps.

And she says she expects the investigation to take at least six months, if not a year.