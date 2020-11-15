ALLENTOWN, Pa -- Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach has announced her run for Allentown Mayor in a drive-in event held Saturday afternoon.
Friends and supporters gathered in the parking lot across the street from the Family Dollar on 9th Street around 1:00 a.m. to hear Gerlach formally announce her campaign run.
"It's time to stop slapping Band-Aids on open wounds. We need structural systemic change," Gerlach said in her speech. "We have to take on some very complicated and complex issues. Tough issues. Issues that make you cringe, issues that you don't want to hear about, but they're real. They're a part of Allentown just as much as these tall fancy buildings are. So we got to talk about them, we got to deal with them."
Gerlach was elected to Allentown City Council in 2019.
Prior, she served as a member of the Allentown School Board and led the "Allentown Jobs First" effort to ensure residents would have the first opportunity to apply for new jobs downtown.