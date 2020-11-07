I Voted sticker generic
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Voters and community members will gather in Allentown Saturday afternoon to demand the Lehigh County Board of Elections count every vote cast in the presidential election.

Officials say, Make the Road Action in Pennsylvania, the largest Latinx organization in the state with more than 10,000 members, has prioritized voter education and engagement to ensure Latinx, Black, and young voters cast their ballot free from intimidation.

Now, they are mobilizing with everyday people to ensure that every vote cast gets counted.

The rally will start at 3:00 p.m. at 7th and Hamilton St. 

