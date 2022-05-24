EASTON, Pa. - We are just two days away from this year's Freddy Awards.
The annual show celebrates the best of the best in high school theater, and drama students from across the region are rehearsing for the big night.
This will be the 20th year for the ceremony, and it's returning to the stage at the State Theatre in Easton.
The show went mostly virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic the last two years.
Organizers say everyone's excited to be back.
"They know how important this year is. I really think they do. And they're happy to be here. We're doing everything we can to make this a bubble, you know, to protect everybody," said Shelley Brown, President and CEO of the State Theatre in Easton.
The Freddy Awards are on Thursday night starting at 7 p.m.
You can watch it live on WFMZ-TV and stream it live on WFMZ.com.