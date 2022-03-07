Counting Crows.jpg

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A hit band is coming to MusikFest this year.

ArtsQuest said Monday the award-winning band Counting Crows will be headlining the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza during MusikFest this summer.

The band is set to perform Aug. 8, ArtsQuest said.

The band, led by frontman Adam Duritz, came into the scene in 1993. They're known for the hit songs "Round Here" and "Mr. Jones". Counting Crows also recorded their chart-topping tune "Accidently in Love" for the motion picture Shrek 2, which earned the band an Academy Award nomination for "Best Original Song".

Tickets for ArtsQuest members will go on sale Tuesday. 

The public can purchase their tickets beginning Friday.

Tickets can be bought at musikfest.org.

