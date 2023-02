MACUNGIE, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley country club is getting a major facelift.

The manager at Brookside Country Club in Macungie say they're putting in $7.3 million worth of upgrades.

They're building two new tennis courts, four pickleball courts, and three new restaurants.

They're also renovating the catering ballroom for weddings and fixing up the golf course.

The manager says the goal is to make the club more family-centric.