Country Club Road warehouse hearing continues in Lower Nazareth

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – The Lower Nazareth Board of Supervisors held a third conditional use hearing for a proposed warehouse on Tuesday night.
The proposal, submitted by Fantastic 1948 LLC, calls for the construction of a 251,100-square-foot industrial warehouse at 270 Country Club Road, just west of the Route 33-Hecktown Road interchange. An athletic complex was previously proposed for the site, but plans fell through in 2021.
The hearing followed the April 12 and May 22 hearings during which traffic engineer John Wichner and civil engineer Matthew Chartrand testified respectively. Like the May 22 hearing, Tuesday's hearing featured Chartrand as the sole witness.
Chartrand — who was questioned by questioned by attorneys Frank D'Amore, Kevin Kelleher and Matthew Deschler — repeatedly asserted that the proposed development complied with Lower Nazareth ordinances and was designed to impact the surrounding community as little as possible.
"From a site design standpoint, we believe we have done what we can to help minimize [impacts] and also comply with the ordinances," Chartrand said.
Chartrand cited the proposal's plans for nighttime parking lot lighting and the rerouting of truck traffic via the property's south exit toward Route 33 as examples of working to reduce potentially adverse effects of a warehouse in the township. He also noted that the site would not contain radioactive or other hazardous wastes.
However, several board members balked at some of Chartrand's answers, believing they lacked transparency.
Supervisor Amy Templeton expressed her "lack of trust" in Chartrand and the project's developer when he did not speak specifically about potential tenants the warehouse would attract. Chartrand had said the project did not yet have any tenants, and that there was no set limit on the number of tenants or employers it could bring.
"There isn't any level of certainty among us when we're hearing this about what we can expect," Templeton said.
Township solicitor Gary Asteak accused Chartrand of speaking in "generalities," and he wanted more information about who the engineer consulted about the site's parking plan, among other issues. Chartrand responded that he received advice from Mike Jeitner and Jeffrey Beavan, his colleagues at Bohler Engineering.
Several Lower Nazareth residents also voiced their concerns with the proposal during an earlier witness questioning session.
David McGinnis, of North Mayfield Circle, asked Chartrand about stormwater management facilities and expressed concerns about the storage of multiple 1,000-gallon propane tanks on the site.
Chartrand said the facility's main septic area would be at the northeastern corner of the property, with some smaller septic infrastructure just north of the main parking lot near the property's northwestern corner.
Mike Psathas, of Saratoga Drive, asked Chartrand about "material differences" between the warehouse and the baseball fields that were previously planned for the site. Chartrand said the facilities were similar because both would involve stormwater management and impervious coverage.
Psathas also wanted to know how close the proposed building would be from nearby residences. Chartrand responded that it would be 325 feet from the nearest garage to the northwest and 460 feet from the nearest property to the north.
After 3.5 hours of testimony, Asteak adjourned the hearing at around 10:30 p.m. A fourth conditional use hearing for the proposed warehouse is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8.
The supervisors will convene for a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.