ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for a 46-year-old woman who was killed in Allentown on Friday.
After an autopsy Monday, the coroner's office said the cause of death for Joan L. Cressman was gunshot wounds to the body. The coroner ruled the manner of death homicide last week.
In addition to the coroner's office, the death is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, with assistance from the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.
Members of the Allentown Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Oswego Street in the city Friday shortly before 10 a.m. for a 911 call reporting that the boyfriend of his neighbor killed her, according to court paperwork.
Arriving officers saw a woman, later identified as Cressman, inside the front door of her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Cressman succumbed to her injuries.
One witness told police he heard a loud pop from the victim’s apartment. He said he went to the front door and observed Richard Lee Sweet standing over Cressman, attempting to pull her into the apartment. The witness said he asked Sweet “Is she okay?”, at which time Sweet replied “She is gone, I killed her!" according to court paperwork.
Another witness said she saw Sweet arrive at Cressman's apartment, and that she saw Sweet approach the victim and appeared to be aggravated. The witness said that Sweet told Cressman “You’re acting funny!” The witness said she saw Sweet go inside the apartment with the victim. She said she heard a muffled gunshot from the direction of Cressman's apartment approximately seven minutes later, court documents say.
After the incident, police say Sweet led police on a pursuit to his home in Coaldale, Schuylkill County. State police said that after an hours-long standoff with police, Sweet died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.