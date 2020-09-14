Vote by mail mailbox mail-in ballot graphic generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Due to a slew of lawsuits none of Pennsylvania's counties were able to send out ballots Monday.

The state has not finalized its ballot and we are 50 days from election day. That puts all county election officials who were supposed to send out absentee or mail-in ballots in a holding pattern.

We reached out to election officials in our area to see what they are doing.

Northampton County and Lehigh County officials told us they are waiting from certification from Harrisburg so they can start to deliver the ballots.

Election officials in Montgomery, Chester and Lancaster counties told CNN they are processing the mail-in and absentee ballot applications now while they wait for the ballot to be finalized.

