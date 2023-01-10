Dave C. Collins Sr. will take over as Northampton County Prison's public safety administrator after the retirement Feb. 1 of Kenneth Kraft.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure announced the appointment Tuesday, although he had advised County Council of Kraft's retirement and the appointment of Collins earlier.
Collins has worked for the Easton Area School District, the county Juvenile Justice Center and he has been an administrator of security at the prison since 2009. He has also been a volunteer basketball coach and an assistant program director at the Easton Area Community Center. He is a co-founder of the Diplomats Cigar Club, which distributes free meals and Christmas gifts to local groups.
"With his extensive experience at the Juvenile Justice Center and NCP, I know Dave Collins will continue the important work at that facility and be a valuable asset to the team," McClure said in a statement.
Kraft, 61, may be retiring from the prison job, but he is running for County Council's District 1 seat. That spot is held by Kevin Lott, who is not seeking re-election. Kraft is a Democrat and resident of Bethlehem, and so far, the only announced candidate for the four-year post. Kraft has served on council before and is a former county council president.
He is also half of the team that developed the plan for Lake Hydra, the scuba diving venue that will open at the site of the former Dutch Springs aqua park in Lower Nazareth Township.
Kraft and Jim Folk, owner of the Atlantis Aquatics dive shop on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, pitched an idea to warehouse developer Trammell Crow Co. to keep the quarry lake open for diving even as warehouses are developed nearby.
"I want to thank Ken Kraft for all of his hard work these last five years," McClure said.
County Executive McClure names new prison public safety administrator
Dave C. Collins Sr. will take over as Northampton County Prison's public safety administrator after the retirement Feb. 1 of Kenneth Kraft.
Tags
- Lamont Mcclure
- Diplomats Cigar Club
- Lake Hydra
- Ken Kraft
- Jim Folk
- Juvenile Justice Center
- County Council
- Trammell Crow Co.
- Dave C. Collins Sr.
- County Executive
- Lower Nazareth Township
- Public Safety Administrator
- Kenneth Kraft
- Bethlehem Township
- Easton Area Community Center
- Prison Public Safety Administrator
- Nazareth Pike
- Easton Area School District
- Kevin Lott
- Dave Collins
- Northampton County
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Popular kombucha maker opening Allentown store and taproom
- Heartland Healthcare Services reports 71 job cuts, closing in Lehigh County
- Forks Twp. Supervisor announces run for Northampton County Council
- County Executive McClure names new prison public safety administrator
- How much longer will Route 611 be closed in Delaware Water Gap?
- Mexican restaurant chain expanding with second Lehigh Valley location
- How to get CPR, AED training
- Atiyeh's Bethlehem property touted as site of future LV Steam charter school
- Case moves forward against ex-chief accused in fire department theft
- Retired Northampton County judge announces bid for district attorney
Berks Area News
- Berks selected as first pilot site for national COVID-19 Home Test to Treat program
- How to get CPR, AED training
- Reading Hospital to offer mobile mammography appointments to the community
- PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Farm Show 2023
- Brandywine Heights unveils new middle school esports lab
- State Rep. Jim Gregory calls for Rozzi to resign amid broken 'bonds of trust'
- Reading residents to have input on possible 1-way streets
- Donna Reed appointed president of Reading City Council
- Reading City Council reacts to death of Frank Denbowski
- Exeter Twp. hires township manager at $110K salary
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Popular kombucha maker opening Allentown store and taproom
- Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals
- Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
- In-N-Out Burger expanding east of Texas, 1st stop Tennessee
- Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?
- Stocks drift higher on Wall Street as inflation report looms
- French PM unveils pension changes, unions call for strikes
- Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
- Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
- 6 Ways to Set Financial Boundaries
Entertainment News
- Rooney Mara almost quit acting after an early bad experience
- How ‘True Lies’ Pays Homage to Its Film Inspiration & More Reasons to Tune In
- Anna Kendrick is embarrassed about not leaving her abusive relationship sooner
- Why ‘1923’ Star Sebastian Roché Apologized to Indigenous Cast on First Day of Filming
- NFL Playoffs 2023 Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule
- Tom Hanks says he wrestles with authenticity in his movie career
- ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2: Terrifying Dragons, Epic Guest Stars & the Heroic Journey Ahead
- RAW: TOM BRADY & GISELE FTX STOCK WILL PROBABLY GET WIPED OUT
- Miley Cyrus’ eighth studio album will drop this March
- ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Trailer: John Corbett Joins Sophie’s Complicated Love Life (VIDEO)