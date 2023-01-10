Dave C. Collins Sr. will take over as Northampton County Prison's public safety administrator after the retirement Feb. 1 of Kenneth Kraft.



Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure announced the appointment Tuesday, although he had advised County Council of Kraft's retirement and the appointment of Collins earlier.



Collins has worked for the Easton Area School District, the county Juvenile Justice Center and he has been an administrator of security at the prison since 2009. He has also been a volunteer basketball coach and an assistant program director at the Easton Area Community Center. He is a co-founder of the Diplomats Cigar Club, which distributes free meals and Christmas gifts to local groups.



"With his extensive experience at the Juvenile Justice Center and NCP, I know Dave Collins will continue the important work at that facility and be a valuable asset to the team," McClure said in a statement.



Kraft, 61, may be retiring from the prison job, but he is running for County Council's District 1 seat. That spot is held by Kevin Lott, who is not seeking re-election. Kraft is a Democrat and resident of Bethlehem, and so far, the only announced candidate for the four-year post. Kraft has served on council before and is a former county council president.



He is also half of the team that developed the plan for Lake Hydra, the scuba diving venue that will open at the site of the former Dutch Springs aqua park in Lower Nazareth Township.



Kraft and Jim Folk, owner of the Atlantis Aquatics dive shop on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, pitched an idea to warehouse developer Trammell Crow Co. to keep the quarry lake open for diving even as warehouses are developed nearby.



"I want to thank Ken Kraft for all of his hard work these last five years," McClure said.