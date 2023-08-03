The Lehigh County Redevelopment Authority heard an update on the Iron Works redevelopment project.

Authority Executive Director Chris Gulotta said the Borough of Catasauqua and the authority are continuing to "work on the structure of an agreement" between the two entities involving the Iron Works project, which is the first for the revitalized redevelopment authority.

The Borough of Catasauqua has sought the redevelopment authority's assistance in the disposition and administration of the asset. Redevelopment corporation law permits entities to convey property to a redevelopment authority which, in turn, reviews proposals by perspective developers, eventually arriving at a preferred selection.

The LCRDA believes that the property's successful redevelopment could generate more than $1 million in additional tax revenues each year, new jobs and substantial long-term economic benefits for Catasauqua, according to project consultant Chad Helmer.

The borough had an agreement to sell 10.6 acres of the Iron Works lot to the Dunn Twigger Company. However, the deal was terminated last summer.

Gulotta said during Thursday morning's meeting they "are still waiting for an appraisal" on the property. During last month's meeting, Gulotta said the appraisal would be done by the July's end.

The board approved the appointment of two board members to serve on a memo of understanding negotiating committee who, along with Gulotta and a solicitor, would meet in person with borough representatives to reach an agreement. This meeting would be scheduled after the appraisal commissioned by Catasauqua is received and reviewed.

In other news, the board adopted a resolution authorizing a Keystone Communities application submission. The grant application has been annoited as the "Blight to Bright" state grant. The grant will be designated to address blighted properties through demolition or repair in three municipalities - Whitehall and North Whitehall Townships and the Borough of Catasauqua.

Gulotta told directors Thursday morning he received a $150,000 match commitment over three years from Whitehall. Catasauqua has preliminarily indicated a $52,500 commitment in matching funds over three years, although the borough has yet to offer a commitment letter. Gulotta added he will be attending the North Whitehall Board of Supervisors' meeting Aug. 7 where he expects a match commitment.

Collectively the three municipalities have pledged $352,500 in local funds to match the expected Commonwealth of Pennnsylania funds. In addition, Lehigh County has pledged an additional $150,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding toward the local match.

The LCRDA believe they could be an asset to municipalities who do not have, or lack access to, state funding. Thus the redevelopment authority could serve as the applicant to acquire Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development funds on their behalf. In turn, LCRDA would receive payment for administrative duties associated with the grant's application.

In other business, the board approved loan forgiveness for East Penn Place Associates. The limited partnership provides 87 affordable housing units at 633 and 643 Broad St. in Emmaus known as East Penn Place. All the units are one-bedroom and restricted to senior tenants and the project operates as an age-restricted apartment community.

In 1994, when East Penn Place was in development, there was a request for $150,000 of Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Block Grant funds for construction. Lehigh County awarded these funds in two $75,000 installments in 1995 and 1996. LCRDA provided grant funds of $150,000 with the expectation that the project would continue to provide affordable housing for Lehigh County residents as the Lehigh County Housing Authority's Valley Housing Development Corp. is refinancing. Given plans to refinance and considering the CDBG funds were always intended to be granted and not loaned, the apartment's entity sought the loan forgiveness with the assurance East Penn Place will continue to remain as affordable units.

Finally, the board agreed their next meeting would be in person. The meeting was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 in Room 201 of the Lehigh County Government Center.