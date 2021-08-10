BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A quick-passing storm through the area didn't stop the action at Musikfest for long Tuesday night. By 6:30 p.m. bands were back at it, one in particular with a unique story.
"Musikfest isn't just another event that happens in the Lehigh Valley," Lori Roberts of Donovan and Roberts says. "It's engrained in the people that live here."
Lori and Jeff Roberts of Donovan and Roberts performed live Tuesday night. A special tradition for the couple, but it's not just the band that brings them back year after year.
"10 years ago on the 10th of August, we played here and got married here," Lori says.
On this very day, a decade ago, in front of friends, family, and complete strangers, Lori and Jeff sealed the deal.
"We're celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary and it's kind of a big deal because we actually got married right here on the courtyard," she says.
A life-changing and magical moment that Jeff remembers like it was yesterday.
"A very scary night," Jeff Roberts recalls. "I wasn't worried. I was so cool, man and before I knew it, I was messing up songs. Our base players were like looking at me like 'what are you doing' and I'm like I think I'm nervous. I didn't think I would be."
And, 10 years later, the local business owners say it was the best duet they've yet to perform.
"We've done so many great things together," he says. "The match of just the two of us, we both just have to laugh. It's really amazing. Her talents are where mine aren't for sure and vice versa, so it's just been really, really great. We've been enjoying our life, having a great time running the business, and just loving our friends so it's fantastic."