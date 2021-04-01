WIND GAP., Pa. - This is a story about Jack and Joan.
A love story - 60 years strong.
"A couple months ago, my grandma told me she wanted to have a party but as time got closer it was just not an option," begins their granddaughter, Meagan Forster.
COVID couldn't dampen Joan O'Toole's spirit, though. She pulled out a giant poster from their 50th anniversary and just changed the number to '60'.
She thought a few family members - and we - were there to take pictures, but her granddaughter Meagan was rolling out a surprise just down the street.
"It's unbelievable the love they have for each other," Meagan says.
She says they are the best grandparents anybody could ask for.
"She's amazing - they both are," Meagan smiles.
And she was determined to help her grandma have the celebration she dreamed of. So, she enlisted reinforcements.
"I made a Facebook group and I had to try really hard not to have anyone tell my grandparents because they are tech savvy and on Facebook," Meagan explains.
Jack and Joan volunteer at the Bushkill Fire Department. So along with several large, loud trucks and a brigade of bingo friends and family, they rolled right over that pandemic dilemma, and right up to the couple's front door in Wind Gap.
Jack and Joan weren't just surprised, they were touched.
"Isn't this something, huh?" Jack O'Toole says, looking down at his wife, and kissing the top of her head. "I could cry." He kisses her again.
They got their party after all, and we got to ask, 'what's the secret?'
"Don't go to bed mad at each other, solve it before the lights go down," they say, adding, "We just look forward to tomorrow and the next year. If we're here 'til next year, you know, we're gonna try to do what we can to stay happy."
The pandemic has taken away a lot. But it couldn't take this.
"It was a great day," Meagan smiles.
The love story of Jack and Joan.