ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police have charged a couple in connection with a Tuesday morning purse-snatching spree in Center City.
Evlashawn V. Lindo, 27, and Darius L. Primer, 29, face robbery, theft and receiving stolen property charges in connection with thefts authorities say began about 12:30 a.m. and ended about 10 a.m. when officers stopped their SUV.
Authorities also charged Primer in connection with an unrelated theft in the 800 block of Gordon Street last month.
Allentown police received the first robbery call about 7:45 a.m. from a woman reporting her purse was stolen in the 200 block of Hamilton Street, according to the criminal complaint. Her assailant was dressed in all black and fled in a black SUV, according to police.
At 8:40 a.m., another victim reported that someone jumped out of a black SUV in the 500 block of Tilghman Street, grabbed her purse and fled. At 9:45 a.m., a third victim reported she was robbed at Seventh and Hamilton streets, when someone approached her from behind and stole her purse and phone, according to court records.
At 10 a.m., police received another report of a woman wearing a mask trying to rob a fourth victim of her purse and leaving in a black SUV. Police said witnesses also reported the attempted robbery.
Police spotted the SUV a short time later, stopping it in the area of Seventh and Liberty streets. Officers detained two people later identified as Primer and Lindo, and the victims and witnesses identified them as the alleged purse snatchers.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up several stolen items identified by the victims. Authorities also discovered two additional victims through other property allegedly found in the SUV. They were subsequently contacted by investigators.
A fifth victim reported that her purse and phone were stolen about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Fourth Street, and a sixth victim reported her purse was stolen about 8 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street.
Lindo, of Devonshire Road in Allentown, and Primer, of Vine Street in Bethlehem, now face six counts each of robbery, receiving stolen property and theft along with a single count of conspiracy. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the pair Wednesday morning, setting bail for Primer at $75,000 and $50,000 for Lindo.
In a news release Wednesday morning announcing the arrests, Allentown police said they are working with the Bethlehem Police Department regarding similar robberies. Allentown police said the investigation resulted in additional charges against Primer in connection with a robbery in the 800 block of Gordon Street on Oct. 20.
It’s not immediately clear whether the pair is facing charges in Bethlehem.
Allentown police received a robbery report about 4:45 p.m. Oct. 20. The victim told police she was walking in the 800 block of Gordon Street, when a man approached her from behind and grabbed the wallet she was carrying. She reported having about $500 and credit cards in the wallet.
Police said a witness reported seeing Primer commit the robbery and flee in a silver car. Surveillance footage from the block reportedly shows a silver Hyundai, registered to Lindo, involved in the robbery, according to records.
After police arrested Lindo and Primer on Tuesday, Lindo allegedly told investigators that she only ever shared her car with her boyfriend, Primer. She reportedly identified him in the surveillance video.
Primer now faces single counts of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property in connection with the Oct. 20 robbery. He was arraigned, and bail was set at $25,000.
Neither Primer, nor Lindo posted bail. They were sent to Lehigh County Jail to await preliminary hearings.