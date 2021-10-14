ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Ever since a fire in 2013, a home on Allentown's 7th Street has been a burned-out trouble spot along the corridor.
But now the eyesore is getting an encore.
That's where Earl and Zady Endy come in. Earl was born two blocks away. He says the couple put in a bid so they could play a role in 7th Street revitalization.
"I think it's important to know that people that live in town should come together and start building the town back up," Earl said.
Upstairs will be a three-bedroom, two-bath affordable housing unit. And downstairs there will be a resale consignment boutique called Zady Closet.
"There's a sense of community here. I'm Hispanic, I have you know Hispanic roots, so I always want to see the Hispanic community rise," Zady said.
The finishing touch - a brand-new facade, thanks to a grant from Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley and TD Bank.
"We've restored every single property on this block with the exception of six so it's really something you know we're almost at 100% restoration rate," said Pete Lewnes, with the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley.
Folks around here call Lewnes the Mayor of 7th Street, because of his relentless dedication to its improvement.
And it's paying off.
Lewnes says housing upgrades like these strengthen nearby businesses, too. It's a trend Lewnes says will only continue.