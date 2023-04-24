ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown couple got engaged at the St. Luke's Half Marathon on Sunday.

Collin Carp popped the question to Allison Moyer just after they reached the finish line.

"I told him a couple months ago, 'I would love to get engaged at a race' because I'm an avid runner and stuff," Moyer said. "He dropped down to a knee and I was like, 'what are you doing?' And, so, I paused, and I was just like 'oh my god, he's doing it,' and I was just like 'yes!'"

Collin says he wasn't nervous about proposing, but he made sure to put the ring in a pocket that zipped up so it didn't fall out during the race.