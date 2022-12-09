William and Karen Paules bought the land behind their home in 2019 and wondered what to do with it. It wasn't long before they had an idea.
"We thought it would be cool to plant Christmas trees on it and have friends and family come out and pick the tree that they wanted," William said.
Problem was it takes awhile to grow trees. However, a co-worker stepped in and helped purchase about 25 pre-cut trees. So in 2020 they gave it a go. Family and friends came and made donations for their trees.
"We raised $1,000 in one day," William said.
They donated every penny of it to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. They knew they were on to something.
"We knew we wanted to go bigger," William said.
So in 2021 that's just what they did, calling their endeavor Angel Tree Farms.
"We got 80 trees, that year we raised $5,000," William said.
Once again for pediatric cancer, a cause near and dear to their hearts.
"My wife's family, her niece, her niece's daughter was diagnosed with leukemia when she was I believe, 3, 3 and a half," William said.
Years later she's cancer free, but her battle inspired the Angel Tree Farms.
"The generosity that's come out of this is amazing, we don't put prices on our trees, it's by donation only," William said.
This year, it's even bigger.
"We've already, I don't know what the exact total is tree wise that we've already sold, but we've already gone past last year's totals in two weeks," William said.
Once again the Paules will not take any cut of that money, but there is something they get out of it.
"It makes me feel good. That's it," William said.