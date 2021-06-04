Meredith and Steven Prang have had little time to sit still over the past year.
"You opened up during a pandemic. Do you regret that?" I asked the pair.
"Ah. No. But I hesitate," Meredith laughed.
Despite having no restaurant experience, the couple renovated and reopened Thunderhead Lodge on the Lehigh, Schuylkill county line in May of 2020.
"There were some advantages that allowed us to start slowly. We didn't have a rush and not know how to handle it," Steven said.
What they had was takeout only, until this weekend a year ago, when their outdoor patio opened, and COVID-19 restrictions were eased.
"What we have here is the Appalachian Trail goes behind the property," Meredith explained.
A steady stream of hikers and outdoor concerts helped keep them afloat, as did staff.
"Reason we go through this past year is the people we did have. Very flexible in the roles they took on," Meredith said.
Meredith makes the deserts. GM Josh can and does line cook when needed.
Server Drew helps coordinate kitchen orders.
Still, they are having a hard time hiring extra help. Food prices are soaring, making them wonder if and when they will have to raise menu prices. They say they're breaking even.
This while more than 10% of restaurants nationwide have suspended operations or shut down for good. The restaurant industry lost nearly $250 billion in revenue in 2020.
"Dealing with the pandemic, dealing with sourcing issues, staffing issues. We are still standing," Meredith said.
After spending a year mostly at home, customer Carol Hill may serve up the most hopeful answer, for the industry as a whole.
"Anything is better than cooking," she chuckled.