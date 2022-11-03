S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The owners of a popular sushi restaurant in South Whitehall Township have brought their culinary chops to a second Japanese eatery in the same shopping center.

Ninja Ramen, offering ramen, donburi, mochi and more, opened Aug. 20 at 3112 W. Tilghman St., in Village West.

The fast-casual eatery, next to Chipotle Mexican Grill, is operated by husband and wife Calvin Lin and Jessica Chen, who also run the nearly five-year-old Sumo Sushi & Japanese Fusion restaurant about 50 yards away in the retail complex.

“So many people kept asking for ramen at Sumo," Chen said. "So, we decided to open a whole new concept specializing in the dish as we already knew a lot of great ramen chefs in the area."

The BYOB, 40-seat eatery differs from Sumo in a couple of ways.

First, it is fast-casual (with counter-service ordering) as opposed to Sumo's full-service model (with wait staff).

Second, it features a nearly entirely different menu, focusing on authentic, freshly prepared ramen noodle dishes, as opposed to Sumo's offerings, which include sushi, sashimi, Japanese fried rice, hibachi and teriyaki entrees and noodle options such as yaki udon.

Eight ramen selections, $15-$18, include popular picks such as beef, seafood and black garlic (with pork chashu or chicken).

The business' top seller is its namesake "Ninja Ramen," featuring pork chashu or chicken with bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms, corn, fish cakes, boiled egg, scallions, red giner and a homemade hot and spicy paste in tonkotsu broth.

Diners can customize their orders with add-ons such as corn, shrimp, wakami and bamboo shoots.

Other menu highlights include appetizers such as edamame, crispy calamari, pork gyoza and shrimp shumai; steamed bao buns with fillings such as tofu, crispy duck, grilled eel and Japanese fried chicken; and desserts such as mochi, fried ice cream and tempura cheesecake.

Specialty drinks include bubble tea, oolong tea and Japanese soda.

"Ramen is our focus, of course, but we have a lot of other popular Japanese items as well," Chen said. "A lot of people are really liking our donburi, which are Japanese rice bowls."

Chen and Lin spent several months renovating the Village West space, which previously housed Mi Chong's Chinese restaurant.

Updates include new flooring, lighting, ceiling tiles, kitchen equipment, banquettes and tables and a large Ninja Ramen wall mural painted by local artist Alan Abraham.

"We're so excited to offer authentic ramen and other Japanese dishes in a beautiful space," Chen said. "We're here to serve the community, and they've really welcomed us whole-heartedly."

Ninja Ramen, which offers takeout and delivery (through Grubhub), is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to Sundays. Info: 484-350-3336.