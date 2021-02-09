ALLENTOWN, Pa. - February 9, 2011 is a day I will never forget. When I arrived at 13th and Allen people were crying, emergency crews were scrambling to put out fires as the water hitting the ground froze in frigid temperatures.
Five people lost their lives and others would be changed forever.
"I remember when the house shook," said former Allentown resident Becky Reigle.
"I can still see the debris, the rubble of the destruction that occurred," said former Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim. "You'll always have some type of memory of it."
Crews scrambled from all over Allentown as a gas explosion rocked the city. Eight homes were destroyed, people were trying to account for residents. Some of those people were in Dick and Becky Reigle's home.
Dick Reigle served as a church pastor in the west end of Allentown for 46 years.
"I can still remember when Rob and Wendy talked about the fire and police wanting to know, get a head count," Becky said.
So they made sure people were safe and took them to the scene to be counted.
"I can still see that scene, it was just chaos, it was like a war zone through that whole area," Dick said.
Five people died in the blast. After an investigation, UGI vowed to replace aging gas lines in the area.
In a statement to 69 News a company spokesperson said employees will observe a moment of reflection to remember those lives lost. It added UGI is still working to replace 132 miles of cast iron mains in the service area.
The lot still remains empty. A make shift memorial has been in place for ten years.
"Something more established would certainly be appropriate," Dick said.
Because loved ones were lost, lives changed forever, and people need to remember that.
"I just hope families don't have to live through this again," Grim said.