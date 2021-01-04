ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new year is a chance to move forward, but for Ricky and Shirley Wilson it's a time to look back.
"We come to remember what he might have gone through on that day and what it was like. Just to feel closer to him," the couple said.
On January 4, 2011, 20-year-old Michael Wilson was repairing a conduit line on Allentown's Linden Street bridge. The trench he was in collapsed and Wilson was killed. His best friend Otis Smothers survived.
"He heard Michael say 'I can't breathe,'" Ricky said.
Every January the Chester County couple returns to the plaque the city made in their son's memory.
"He was very energetic, full of life, made everybody laugh. He was one of those people when he came into a room everyone was happy he was there," Shirley said.
Michael's grandfather worked for J.D. Eckman for 52 years. Michael was there six months biding his time, the family says, in hopes of being hired at a nuclear facility.
Ricky hoped Michael would one day follow his footsteps and become their church pastor.
"Someone from our church Christian Faith Fellowship said he made wanting to be a Christian seem cool," Ricky said.
Eckman was fined $14,000 and issued two citations by OSHA.
Rickey and Shirley don't hold a grudge, and rely on their faith to move ahead.
"It's okay to not be okay. Remember you and your family can continue to make it," they said.